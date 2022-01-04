The PBS News Hour just featured its annual collage of solo and choral group military service men and women singing “Feliz Navidad.” It was inspirational and just what many of us needed to end another COVID-19 year.
The Super Bowl is coming up, and someone will chosen to sing the national anthem before the game. Someone else will perform the half-time show with lasers, fireworks, near-naked dancers, and maybe a giant, mechanical beast that the headliner will ride while singing.
There’s probably not much we can do about that, but could we consider a military soloist or choral group to sing the national anthem for a change? There is no shortage of gifted, poised singers in the military, as the News Hour segment proved. Who knows? The practice of presenting more military singers before other sporting events might catch on.
Instead of another ego-drenched “interpretation” of our anthem, how about letting our service men and women give it a try? The song is, after all, about selflessness, not self-promotion.
America has bigger problems. But until we rediscover how to get along with each other, can we at least treat the national anthem with respect?
JIM NEWTON
Itasca, Illinois
Our onslaught will cause Mother Earth’s demise
Environmental and other scientists know for certain that the climate on Mother Earth is rapidly changing. They know for certain that Earth and its waters are getting too warm.
They know for certain that our spewing of greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere is a contributing factor to global warming and climate change. They also know for certain that our time is running out!
If we don’t stop our onslaught against Mother Earth now, our Mother’s demise is all but certain.
On what Mother Earth do we plan to leave for our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to live happy, enjoyable lives? Or are we too exhausted to care?
Remember: Time is running out for all of us.
JERRY GILL
Hertford