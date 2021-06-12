When a Black man in America sees armed men standing on the back of a truck rolling up to their home their instinct is to run for their life.
Why would the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office use such tactics unless they planned to do exactly what they did: kill a Black man?
It seems that a more subtle, less militarist approach was called for if they wanted to take Andrew Brown Jr. alive. They could have blocked off the escape routes and gone in without the drama and rifles. He could have been easily apprehended, and should have been.
Instead, the Pasquotank County deputies became judge, jury and executioner.
It does not matter what criminal record a person has, in this country they are entitled to their day in court. To police everywhere: until you understand that, we will not have fair and equitable policing. Not only do Black lives matter, they matter as much as white lives.
I believe the entire Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office is responsible for Mr. Brown’s shooting death and should be investigated by the U.S. Justice Department.
PHYLIE FOXWELL
Williamston
Biden giving away store that already has barren shelves
While I sit at my computer the president of the United States is meeting with world leaders. The buffoon, Joe Biden, is likely to give away the store while here at home our military has critical needs that’ll never be met. I’m reading that the U.S. Navy must decide which of the several defensive systems they can afford: carriers, submarines or stealth fighters — all of which they seriously need and would have had if President Donald Trump remained in office.
As I sit here listening to my smoke detector beeping and I can’t reach my local fire department because it’s not manned due to it being a “volunteer” rather than a paid fire company which is commonplace for rural America. With all the stimulus money being thrown about we don’t have money to fund our fire departments.
We do, however, have money to fund the free giveway Utopian dream plan; send billions in free COVID vaccines to other countries; pay layabouts not to work because they’re making more money to stay unemployed; and send countless billions to leaders of Latin American countries to keep their people at home. Meanwhile, there are homeless injured veterans living on the streets. We have vets begging for money while the U.S. government should be picking up the bill.
And how do we propose to tell God we had to murder our own babies to make room for replacement babies from foreign countries? And how do we explain to God that the Biden administration turned on God’s special people — the millions of aged Jews, mostly old women, who are Holocaust survivors scattered and starving throughout Russia and the Ukraine? Will Biden mention their plight when he faces Putin? I seriously doubt it.
CALVIN LACY
Hertford