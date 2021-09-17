It’s amazing to me how the liberals are out there supporting Gen. Mark Milley. Had the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff done the same thing to former President Obama that he did to former President Trump the liberals would have had his head on a platter. But because it was done to Trump the liberals are now painting Milley as a hero.
Well he’s not. Milley violated his chain of command, which is the president as the commander in chief.
According to some senior military lawyers, the Secretary of the Army should prosecute Milley for violating Articles 89 and 92 of the Uniformed Code of Military Justice. Good order and discipline within the armed forces must be preserved at all costs.
Having served myself in the military for over 30 years I can guarantee you that if an enlisted person or junior officer would have pulled something like this that individual would be charged under the UCMJ.
All that said, President Joe Biden is singing Milley’s praises and has said he has confidence in the Joint Chiefs chairman.
Milley must be disciplined by the Secretary of the Army and fired by the president.
Milley is whom the 34th President and 5-Star Army Gen. Dwight David Eisenhower was speaking about on the eve of John Kennedy’s inauguration in January 1961 when he stated, “In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.”
Truer words have never by spoken and today the military-industrial complex is what we refer to as the deep state.
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: “Peril,” a new book by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, reports that during the last days of the Trump administration, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, believed the then-president was in “serious mental decline” and might take undemocratic actions following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The book alleges that Milley ordered senior military officers on Jan. 8 not to take orders regarding a nuclear attack or military strike unless he was involved. Milley also called his counterpart in the Chinese Army the same day and advised him he would give him a heads-up if Trump tried to launch an attack on China. Milley had placed a similar call to Chinese Gen. Li Zuocheng before the November 2020 election to calm him down about Trump’s fiery rhetoric about China.