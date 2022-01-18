The world's largest telescope is way up there right now exploring that part of the universe in our immediate neighborhood, even if it scans an area a thousand or a million light years in extent.
For the universe is endless, boundless, infinite. This fact, of course, is infinitely beyond our comprehension or the reach of a million earth-sized telescopes.
Another way to view this incomprehensible fact is to realize that God is also infinite and infinitely beyond human understanding. Where the universe is, God is. Where God is, the universe is. Are they, perhaps, one?
And here we are, tiny, pretentious particles of "curved empty space," as Albert Einstein said, playing out our comical versions of God on the stage of our poor, long-suffering Mother Earth.
JERRY GILL
Hertford