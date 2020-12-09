English philosopher Bertrand Russell said, "When the intensity of emotional conviction subsides, the man who is in the habit of reasoning, will search for logical grounds in favor of the belief which he finds in himself."
To me, this applies more to a man who is in the habit of rationalizing rather than of reasoning. He will keep an open mind to the possibility that he may be wrong and will force himself to look for logical grounds against his beliefs. A hand, or a mind, is useful because it can open when it needs to and close when it needs to.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City