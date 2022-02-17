When I first read in The Daily Advance that Chowan County cable customers have been without the ABC channel for over a year I thought how awful. They are getting billed for a channel they cannot watch at no fault of their own. The fault lies with their cable provider, Mediacom, and its squabbles with the broadcaster it’s paying to carry the ABC channel.
Once upon a time this situation would not have existed, because you see, there wasn’t anything called cable television. Television programming was free just as radio is. You received TV through the airwaves just like you do radio. No fees, no monthly bill. Your start-up cost was purchasing a TV — either one of those big consoles or a small table model — and a huge antenna anchored to your house rooftop or a little one that set on top of your TV, which was affectionally called “rabbit ears.”
Then someone came along and told us they had something better to offer us called cable. The next thing you know, TV was no longer free. Now you paid for it, and do you pay for it! Your monthly bill keeps going up and the cable company always seems to have a legitimate excuse for the increase. What’s more, the local governing municipality always seems to grant the cable provider whatever they want.
However, we do get all those 200 or so channels we never asked for. We are all hooked.
Using the analogy of the pop-up toaster, could we go back to how it was done before? I think not. I once heard of a man who did not have a TV or a computer or even a smartphone. I don’t know how he managed to get along without it, but I admired him for being able to do so.
One other thing: Back then when our TV all of a sudden wasn’t working, you did not have to wait, wait and wait for the cable guy to show up. You just called the local TV repair shop and the guy came and in a moment he had the problem solved. Usually it was a small blown tube. What’s a tube, you ask? Just ask an “old timer” for the answer.