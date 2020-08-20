One of my running routes is through the downtown area of Elizabeth City. At times, this route will take me past the statue of the Confederate soldier at the courthouse.
I’m always interested in historical markers, reading the inscriptions on statues and memorials and plaques. For example, there’s the one of the Wright brothers at Mariners’ Wharf. So naturally when I moved to Elizabeth City in 2005, I stopped to check out the Confederate soldier statue.
On a recent day of running I purposely stopped at the statue to re-read the inscriptions as I had done many years before. What I read was this: “1861-65”; “Our Heroes”; and “To Our Confederate Dead.”
I’m a northerner, or what you may call me here in the South: a Yankee. So you may have some preconceived ideas what my reaction was to this statue.
When I look upon it, what I see most is a fallen soldier who died for a cause, whether I agree with that cause or not. The loss of life is always tragic and sad, regardless of which side you’re on.
If the “Operation Zebra” monument is ever put up in Elizabeth City I believe I would look at that in the same way.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City