A letter in a recent edition of The Daily Advance titled “Don’t move the monument, add signage” appeared to be an attempt to pacify the just desires of the town of Hertford and the Perquimans NAACP to remove a historic Confederate monument from the courthouse green.
The monument depicts a time when white supremacy was a normal part of Southern society. Everyone should have the right to honor their dead; however, a prominent public place is not always the appropriate place to do so. Everyone does not proudly connect themselves with the antebellum South, and for good reason.
During the time of the Confederacy, Black people were regarded as property and not equal to the whites who enslaved them. So, Confederate monuments stand in direct contradiction to our Declaration of Independence that says, “all men are created equal.” The battle for equality still goes on today. We don’t need public representations of past inequalities staring us in the face. It is not good for the morale of the country.
A Perquimans study committee recommended that a privately owned monument which celebrates the African Americans who served in the Union Army be placed in a location of equal stature and prominence to the Confederate monument. On the surface the recommendation seems fair but it’s really an attempt to continue publicly exposing a relic of slavery to the descendants of slaves. There is nothing fair about it.
Another negative aspect of the continued display of Confederate monuments is that they are reminders of a time of national division. This division actually caused a physical war in our own country among our own people. When we speak of the Union Army, the key word is “Union,” which indicates being united. How can we as a nation move on as united when the country is filled with monumental objects of division?
The Confederate monuments represent a time that some Southern states committed treason. Treason is a crime and so it’s ironic that symbols of a criminal activity are placed as objects of honor so near courts of law. If the Union Army won, why is its monument in a private spot instead of a public place in the first place?
I think that 109 years is a long time. It’s time for a change. Move the monument.
OLIVER JONES
Elizabeth City