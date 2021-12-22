When it comes to education I know that science should be debated and math isn’t racist. Although I think some people would want to argue about that statement these days. I also know that it’s the Legislature’s responsibility to fund the schools as they see fit.
Judges are not a check on the legislature in this instance, the people are. If the people do not like the current funding of education, they have the ability to vote in new legislators.
This is typical of what the progressives do. They can’t get things done the legislative way, so they resort to activist judges.
In Rob Schofield’s recent column, “GOP school stance undermines basic rights,” he tries to compare Senate President Phil Berger to a communist dictator. He suggests Berger is undermining our children’s basic rights by underfunding education.
Schofield’s and the progressives’ solution to improving education is money. They believe money is the solution to every problem.
We all need to be supportive of education. Only through education can we stay on the cutting edge of technology, whether militarily or economically, to provide security for future generations.
Do our leaders have a plan to achieve this? No.
Only 18% of American college graduates major in STEM subjects. While in China, the percentage is 40%. With more overall graduates because of population and a greater percentage studying STEM subjects, one would think America will fall behind technologically.
Money is not a cure. Passion, ambition, curiosity will help solve this dilemma.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City