I was interested to read Staff Writer Paul Nielsen’s story, “Council OKs $15 hourly wage for all full-time workers” in Thursday’s edition. I wonder how many readers understood that, aside from a few city workers, the wage increase will affect almost no one in Elizabeth City?
Most legislation requires careful reading between the lines. Also, there are usually unintended consequences for well-meaning laws. In this case, both the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare,” and the wording of the city ordinance both ensured that most of Elizabeth City’s minimum-wage earners will get no raise.
The ACA tried to ensure that a maximum number of workers would receive medical insurance. It required that most employers over a certain size provide paid benefits when a worker is hired for more than 30 hours per week. Employers couldn’t afford it.
As most workers who earn a modest rate of pay can tell you, it is almost impossible to find a full-time job any more. But it’s not just minimum-wage workers caught in the ACA squeeze. Ask a nurse or adjunct college instructor. Full-time employment and benefits are getting harder to find, even for highly skilled workers. Also, the city ordinance requires a $15 wage for only full-time employees. Part-timer’s are not covered.
With legislation, the devil is in the details. Workers can thank the ACA for having to work two jobs. Any attempt to control the economy usually has unintended consequences. Also, the City Council fashioned an ordinance that will affect very few workers. But that doesn’t mean the council won’t still take its victory lap.
VERNON FUESTON
Edenton