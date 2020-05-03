Our mothers all around this vast world are a true blessing to all of us. They work around the clock like a mule and they work as hard as a laborer or a farmer. Their wisdom, wit and strength are what keep us greenhorns well-grounded.
Without them, we would have zero population. They have an almost impossible task, and they do it with grace and dignity. Life is never a dull moment for them. Their job is a lifetime commitment. And it never ends.
I raise my glass up and give a special toast to mothers everywhere. I salute all mothers for a job well done.
Children don't come with a roadmap, and it's a long journey, but it's well worth it. Mothers hover over us like hovercraft, and they are "awesome."
As long as there are mothers, there will be a beacon of hope for this world. Mothers are like mortar in a brick. They bind people of all faiths together because of their caring, nurturing nature.
On our mothers' special day this year, we may not be able to take them out for a meal — the coronavirus has made sure of that. But we can still treat them as if they were queens for a day. Cook them a meal at home.
Mothers are larger than life — and if we ever have another war in our world, they may be the ones that solve the problems. Mothers are in the forefront of everything. Let's rally around them and never forget how they contribute to our world.
MARTHA K. PORTER
Elizabeth City