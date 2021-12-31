Chowan County and our town of Edenton have so many things to offer. Besides having its exceptional location and beauty, it is a mecca for historical tourism. Edenton has strong connections to the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, and the Civil Rights Movement.
I have enjoyed visiting Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, Virginia, several times. The cemetery is steeped in history and has incorporated monuments and statues alongside of the graves of Confederate soldiers.
It would be very appropriate to move Edenton’s Confederate monument to Beaver Hill Cemetery where four soldiers from the Edenton Bell Battery are buried.
SARAH W. MCLAUGHLIN
Edenton