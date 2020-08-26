My name is Johnnie F. Layden and I was born in Pasquotank County. I am 97 years old, a veteran of World War II, and I am writing this letter to voice my strong dissent to the idea of removing the Confederate statue near the Pasquotank County Courthouse.
My ancestors donated land in or about 1823 to start the city of Elizabeth City. It is difficult for me to understand why the statue, which has stood for more than 100 years, should now be moved.
It seems to me, during these tough financial times, the extra cost of moving this statue would be a burden the county taxpayers shouldn’t have to bear.
For those making this decision, I’d like to say, as a heir that donated land for my hometown, “thank you” for considering my viewpoint.
JOHNNIE FELTON LAYDEN
Elizabeth City
Russell wrong about philosophy’s purpose
Headline this “Local man discovers error by a world-famous writer and philosopher, one of that local man’s heroes of thought.”
Bertrand Russell wrote: “The point of philosophy is to start with something so simple as not to seem worth stating and to end with something so paradoxical that no one will believe it.”
No, Bertrand. The point of writing to show off and provoke thought is what you are writing about. The point of philosophy is closer to this: to love wisdom, pursue it, and try to propagate it.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City