I would rather be positive than negative, but you also have to be realistic at times. One of those times is now.
Nothing is going to change in Elizabeth City for the better as long as we keep re-electing the same people over and over to the city council.
True, we have some new people running this year, which could be a sign of hope. However, I believe it has to be a wholesale change if there is going to be any chance at all. People new to our community who are not carrying the baggage of the past.
We have major problems that have to be dealt with, as well as minor ones like street march permits and speed bumps. How are we going to be able to handle the big problems if we can’t even take care of the more mundane ones?
Former interim City Manager Ralph Clark commented as he left office on the constant bickering by council members amongst themselves and how that impedes getting anything done for the good of the city.
Even our new interim city manager, Richard Hicks, is experiencing the same situation. He was hired to mange our city, not to be a baby sitter. Councilors need to manage themselves.
I think we should only elect to council those who have never been on the council. And for mayor, we should only elect someone who has never been mayor or on the council.