I was very glad when I read that the Pasquotank County Confederate monument could possibly be relocated to a county resident’s private property. On Feb. 1, the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Special Projects Committee voted unanimously to strongly consider a proposal from Warren Weidrick to move the monument to 1371 Four Forks Road. Weidrick owns a piece of property (at this address) that is very close to the historical monument that identifies where the First General Assembly took place in North Carolina.
According to John Morrison, a lawyer representing Mr. Weidrick, the monument will be used for educational visits by civic groups; however, racially-motivated organizations will not be allowed to glorify the nightmares of the Civil War years and Jim Crow era by displaying Confederate battle flags at the monument. Nevertheless, Mr. Weidrick is willing to do what he can to ensure that the Confederate monument is properly preserved, because he is financially able to take possession of the monument.
During the summer of 2020, the Board of Commissioners voted to move the monument from the courthouse square because they were genuinely concerned that the Confederate monument possibly had become a “ threat to public safety because of an unsafe or dangerous condition.” The commissioners have had great uneasiness for some time about the statue being a rallying point for demonstrators opposed to Confederate imagery.
I frankly believe that moving the Confederate statue to a less prominent location in the county will allow many of the wounds caused by the Jim Crow era to heal. This wise decision by the Board of Commissioners will allow any Black man or Black woman to enter the Pasquotank County Courthouse without feeling disenfranchised and judged for the color of their skin.
By the way, Jesus Christ said that whatever we Christians do to “the least (important) of these” we have done so unto Him. Therefore, God-fearing Christians should treat all people the way Jesus would treat them.
RICHARD T. CARTWRIGHT
Elizabeth City