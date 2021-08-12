It makes me ill that we are treating Andrew Brown Jr. as a hero instead of as a man who was a drug pusher. The Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies were serving a warrant at his home for criminal offenses. He tried to run over deputies with his car. They later found drugs in his mouth. I just wonder: How many children did Brown kill with the drugs he was dealing?
He had a record a mile long, but he is being treated like a hero. Now, lawyers for Brown’s family have sued the sheriff and the deputies for $30 million.
I agree Black lives do matter. But white, Asian — all lives matter. To God, all lives matter. I think painting our streets with a Black Lives Matter mural is a tad too much. Then they want to punish a man for driving over the mural.
If that wasn’t bad enough, they’ve put up a billboard that says “Black Lives Matter.” Why not put one up that states “To God, All Lives Matter”?
What’s even sadder is that men who call themselves preachers and men of God, wearing their fancy robes, are creating more problems instead of saying that “God is in control.”
Let’s get Elizabeth City back to the nice town it was. I am praying for those who have created such a mess.
IDA COSTCO
Elizabeth City
Mandate ourselves to get vaccinated, wear mask
I wrote in a previous letter that most Americans don’t like the word “mandate.” We don’t like to be told what to do by anyone outside of ourselves.
That being so, then, for the sake of the world around us, we should freely mandate ourselves to do the right thing.
So, with the Delta variant raging all around us, you and I should mandate ourselves to wear a mask when necessary, get vaccinated, and take all other possible precautions to save others and ourselves from Delta’s rapid, merciless spreading.
We should be free, wise and mature enough to do this on our own without being told. If we can, then America will truly be the “land of the free and the home of the brave.”
JERRY GILL
Hertford