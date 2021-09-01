It seems apparent to me that the writer of the letter “Mural, billboard should say ‘To God, All Lives Matter’” is somewhat out of touch with the reality the many thousands of Black men and women throughout America feel just as disenfranchised as they did during the “Jim Crow” era of the 1950s.
I very strongly believe that the reason Colonial Avenue was painted with a mural and the reason that a billboard was put up on Ehringhaus Street saying “Black Lives Matter” was definitely not to “treat Andrew Brown Jr. as a hero,” as the letter writer alleges.
Instead, these paintings and signs are actually bold statements that Black people are not insignificant or a nonessential part of American society. Those statements are also saying that the lives of Black people are definitely indispensable. In other words, Black people are critically necessary and they are an absolutely needed part of American society.
On the other side of the coin, the column written by Doug Gardner seems to show that he truly understands the importance of Black lives from a genuinely rational standpoint. Mr. Gardner seems to be authentically and deeply concerned about the well-being and lives of the Black people in American society.
In fact he cites an account of “seven young Black men who were killed in our community in a year since August 2020.” These murders happened to be Blacks killing Blacks. Mr. Gardner also mentioned the appalling fact that Black abortions represented 36 percent of all abortions in the United States while Black Americans number 13 percent of the U.S. population. I was very pleased that he ended his column with the phrase: “All Black Lives Matter.”
Quite frankly, I believe that life starts at conception. King David, the psalmist, said that the Lord God knew him in his mother’s womb. David also said that God formed his “inward parts” and he stated confidently that God “wove” him in his mother’s womb.
King David also considered all children to be “a gift of the Lord, and the fruit of the womb is a reward.” In other words, all Black lives matter, despite how young or old those lives are.
RICHARD T.
CARTWRIGHT
Elizabeth City