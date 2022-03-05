Regarding his recent letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy has a lot of explaining to do.
Based on the unsubstantiated Facebook post of a single constituent, Dr. Murphy called for the DHS to investigate his “grave concern” about a recent eyewitness report of “unusual and suspicious groups of individuals” at a motel in Jacksonville. Why would the congressman call for such an investigation without any factual information about this alleged incident?
Who was this constituent and why was he reporting this to Congressman Murphy? Was he acting in an official capacity? Is he a card-carrying member of the KKK or suffering from some sort of paranoia, or merely a large donor to Dr. Murphy’s campaigns?
Also, what does an “unusual group of individuals” look like? What activities were they engaged in that made them look suspicious? Riding a bus? Checking into a motel? How did this constituent know that these individuals were given government rates at the Town Plaza Suites or that they were “clearly not government employees?”
Forced by factual information from local officials to see that he had erroneously jumped the gun on this issue, Dr. Murphy still framed it as a potential problem that he had addressed. No explanation. No apology. Congressman Murphy needs to come clean. Our district deserves more competent representation.
BILL REDDING
Greenville
Eternity powerful tide that can drown your pride
It rains, It snows, It grows the orchid and the rose, It sculpts the universe, and your toes. Yet some people say that they do not believe in it.
Eternity is in your mind. You feel it every day. It makes you glad, it makes you sad, it makes you stop and pray, and when you pray, you lose your self in something great and strong, a powerful tide that drowns your pride and shows you you can be wrong.