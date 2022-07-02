I greatly appreciate the opportunity your editors offer to discuss the opinions of U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., on climate change, humanity’s greatest threat.
Representative Murphy is correct. Climate is always changing. But our changes are almost 10 times faster than any change recorded in past 65 million years. A doctor might tell his patient, “Lung cancer killed people long before the use of tobacco. Keep smoking.” That would be malpractice and perhaps risk his/her license to practice.
Every science academy in the world agrees our emissions are responsible for the most rapid changes in thousands of years. NASA has a list of these groups. Google “NASA climate consensus.”
Delay is fatal. But Congress can act. The most respected, powerful and painless remedy urged by dozens of Nobel economists, universities, and other experts, is to put a per ton price on carbon at either the well or mine. When the collected fees are rebated to citizens, we are protected from higher prices by the rebate. It also establishes a border carbon tax to motivate other nations. This bill is HR2307, waiting in Congress.
The damage of unchecked climate change is beyond measure. Tell Mr. Murphy to “snap out of it” and get with the science. Thanks again, to The Daily Advance for covering this important subject.
JAN FREED
Los Angeles, California
Religious zealots take over nation’s highest court
Welcome to Sharia Law courtesy of the U.S. Supreme Court. The latest decisions on abortion rights, public funds paying for religious schooling, and gun rights shows what happens in a democracy when the highest court in the land is taken over by religious zealots and super conservatives.
The GOP, who supposedly is against big government and for individual rights, has no problem with entering your bedroom or your doctor’s office and forcing you to bear a child against your will.
The GOP is no friend to women. Do they really want their women to be barefoot and pregnant? No government has the right to force a woman to have a child against her will!