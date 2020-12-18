About six weeks ago I cast my first ballot. While I left the top of the ticket blank, I proudly voted for U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy.
Today I learned that Rep. Murphy joined an amicus brief in support of Texas’ unprecedented attempt to disenfranchise millions of voters in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin because they didn’t vote for President Donald Trump.
The United States is predicated on many ideas, two of the most fundamental being the voice of the people matters and states having a limited amount of sovereignty. The Texas lawsuit attacks both.
When it comes to standing, Texas believes it has the right to challenge the administration of election law in other states. That belief is so unprecedented that the state couldn’t provide any precedent in their argument for standing.
When it comes to the merits of its lawsuit, Texas claimed executive actions by the governors of the four states were illegal and therefore invalidated the election results. Lastly, Texas’s proposed remedy was to punish millions of voters by having their votes thrown out.
Ironically, the governor of Texas himself took executive action during the election process. I wonder why that executive action was OK but executive action in states Biden won crossed a line.
I now regret that vote for Murphy. Having a representative who believes in basic American values like voting is more important than having a representative who agrees with me on mundane political issues.
ROMAN BILAN
Greenville
Editor’s note: The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed Texas’ lawsuit on Friday, Dec. 11, ruling the state lacked standing to pursue the case. The court said Texas “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections.”