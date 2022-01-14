In his Jan. 7 published statement, Third District Congressman Greg Murphy, R-N.C., accuses members of the House Select January 6 Committee of partisan distraction. In fact, it is the congressman who is trying to distract us from the truth about this tragic event.
Perhaps Congressman Murphy wants to distract because he voted last year not to form an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the insurrection. Then he voted against forming the bipartisan House Jan. 6 Committee.
Evidently, he also wants us to forget his position that the 2020 presidential election was illegal — even though there is no evidence to support this claim. In December 2020, the congressman signed on to a dubious lawsuit aimed at overturning the election. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to even hear the case.
The day before the storming of the Capitol, Congressman Murphy announced he was going to vote against certifying the presidential election. Remarkably, even after the police pushed the angry mob out of the Capitol, Congressman Murphy and 146 other House Republicans still voted to overturn the election.
The congressman states: “Those who came into the U.S. Capitol unlawfully should be held accountable.” Another distraction: That only the misguided souls who broke into the Capitol should be prosecuted. Don’t worry about the powerful who lit the fires of insurrection.
We should not be distracted by the duplicitous partisan reasoning of Congressman Murphy. The work of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee is vital to the survival of our democracy.
CHUCK MARTIN
Elizabeth City