I was shocked to read the story in your March 2 edition about Pasquotank County’s decision to seek $200,000 from the Legislature for a study of algal blooms in the Pasquotank River and other waterways. I just have one question: Does anybody with the N.C. Department of Transportation have any common sense?
During the early 1960s, I had a wonderful childhood in the small town of Gatesville. I grew up hunting and fishing the entire Albemarle region. The herring fishery at Cannon’s Ferry was in full bloom and thousands of fish could be seen beating their bodies against the cypress knees to release their roe for thousands of white perch to feed on. It was nothing to fill up a cooler. All you needed was a pole and a dip net.
Then in the late 1970s something changed. What was the cause? In the early 1960s I rode with Claude and Mabel Bundy and my mom and dad to Nags Head to see the new Bonner Bridge. The reason for the algae blooms and the near disappearance of the herring fishery is because the Oregon Inlet has narrowed. And the reason it’s narrowed is because of sand settling around the pilings on the bridge’s north side.
We used to fish on the catwalk on the north end of the bridge, but no longer. It is all sand now. From my early surfing days I know the sand moves south. This is proven by the outside sand bar at Frisco and even at Jockey’s Ridge as sand encroaches on Old Nags Head.
The reason for the algae blooms is that our rivers have become stagnant. With heavy rains and the deforestation of our cypress trees the nitrogen from our farmland is allowed to settle, feeding the algae blooms in our rivers and swamps.
The solution is to jetty the north side of Oregon Inlet, dredge the inlet, use the sand to replenish the north beaches and open the inlet up to let the water out.
Simple, huh? Don’t waste money on a study. Use critical thinking skills and common sense instead.
I realize both are in short supply at the DOT, which happens to be the worst polluter of our environment due to the fact it wants to mix fly ash into concrete and call it floating concrete. Why does it float? Because the heavy metals sink and pollute our ground water.
Think about it.
Ernest Askew
Elizabeth City