Please excuse my inability to write well but I have something to say that I think needs saying.
Every time something bad or out of the ordinary happens, the naysayers emerge out of the darkness.
No, America this is not Apocalypse Now! Please get this straight, I am not speaking of all people and surely not all ministers, but I am seeing far too many once again talking about the apocalypse, and they do not have a clue what they are talking about.
In the year 1776 we declared our independence from the British crown. It was not until 1783 it became official. Then there was the War of 1812. What about the Civil War? Naysayers said this was the end of time.
During the panics of 1873, 1893, 1896 and the big one in 1929, naysayers also saw the end of time.
We fought World War I and World War II. Each time in our history we, the United States of America, came back stronger than before!
No, Mr. and Mrs. Naysayer, this is not the end of time; it’s only a reset.
Ministers should be preaching hope and not destruction. If you are preaching destruction, what is your game plan?
Matthew 24:36 states, “But concerning that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, not the Son but the Father only!”
The one thing you should have learned is always have a lot of toilet paper and eggs on hand!
EARL ROUNTREE
Sunbury