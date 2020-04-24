As a former Virginia resident, I watched Virginia’s legislature approve a historic reform on March 6, clearing the way for voters to approve the South’s first non-partisan redistricting commission.
This Virginia reform ends the rigged system that lets legislators draw their own districts, replacing it with a commission of eight legislators and eight citizens.
I am now North Carolina resident and voter, and urge our state to move in the same direction and end gerrymandering, the drawing of electoral districts for partisan gain.
There currently are redistricting bills in committee that the North Carolina Legislature has not heard. We must start there, and allow a debate on the best way to move forward to stop maps from being drawn that provide unfair advantages to one party and protect incumbents.
The current system simply results in lawmakers selecting their voters instead of voters selecting their representatives — which is not supporting fair representation or democracy itself.
This is a non-partisan issue that both Democrats and Republicans can support: adopting a fair maps reform that works for our state. I am appealing to our legislators, and ask other North Carolina voters to do the same. They should hear the current redistricting bills in committee and act now before the next round of redistricting in 2021.
SUE ENGELHARDT
Hertford
Cowboys won’t save us; about-face to God will
America didn’t learn a thing about good behavior in the 20th century, so here comes another pandemic similar to the 1918 variety to start us off again in a brand new century with an old problem: disobedience to God.
But just as in 1918, today’s people are finding other distractions instead of drawing closer to their maker.
Not only the churches but the media have let us down. Local newspapers aren’t what they were either. I get much of my news on the internet and recently I revisited an old video of Rex Allen Jr.’s rendering of a western song released in 1982 called “Last of The Silver Screen Cowboys” — a melancholy tune dedicated to Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, Hopalong Cassidy, Lash Larue and, of course, Rex Allen Sr., lamenting the times we live in and how values shifted as we grew older.
It goes like this: “Last of the silver screen cowboys. The last of a dying breed. Cattle a-grazing six guns a-blazing. God knows this is what America still needs.”
Well, not really.
Like another line from the song, when I was a kid, I saved up my dimes to spend Saturday afternoons watching all my cowboy heroes in a double-feature on the silver screen at the old Al Kramer theater. Years later, when the song came out, I was an adult but loved the song’s sentiments and message. However, because it only appeals to secular interests, I’m as guilty as the next person.
Blazing guns and silver screen cowboys are not what America needs. We need to make an about-face before another even greater catastrophe arrives.
The video was masterfully done with Rex Junior doubling for his dad. Tell me, was it junior or senior or was it Memorex?
CALVIN LACY
Hertford