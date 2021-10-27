Why has the federal government failed to adequately investigate the origins of the COVID-19 virus? It has been almost two years since COVID-19 first appeared and Congress has held only a few hearings about its origins. During those hearings, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was not transparent and was hostile toward Republican legislators.
Neither University of North Carolina professor, Dr. Ralph Baric nor Dr. Peter Daszak of the EcoHealth Alliance, have been questioned by Congress. These two gentlemen have close ties with Dr. Shi Zhengli, director of emerging infectious diseases at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. It has been reported that Baric and Zhengli regularly exchanged notes of their research. This seems very mysterious why these gentlemen have not been subpoenaed by Congress about their research and their role in gain-of-function research.
If the federal government is not interested in what Dr. Baric knows about the Wuhan lab’s research, gain-of-function research in China and here in the U.S., and the relationship between bats and COVID, among other things, maybe the state of North Carolina should be.
American citizens deserve the testimony of these doctors to understand what they know about the virus that has turned our country inside out.
The federal bureaucracy has again failed our nation. I think the North Carolina Legislature should subpoena Dr. Baric, a state employee, to find out what he knows. The legislature should do this as a service to our community, our state and the nation.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City