The editorial in your Tuesday, April 6, edition suggests that N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt should concentrate on kids, not politicians. This implies that all is right with our schools, which is totally incorrect.
Perhaps she was discussing how the Legislature could assist in getting children back in the classroom. But of course, that could only be possible if the teachers were back in class as well. But that goal is being ignored due to pressure from the North Carolina Association of Educators who keep moving the goal posts on returning to the classroom.
Parents should know that good teachers are being held back by their leader at the NCAE, and that the vice president of that organization, Bryan Profitt, is a self-described revolutionary and a leader of Liberation Road, a Chinese supported front group. His objective is to fundamentally change education and other state programs throughout North Carolina. Other groups just like Liberation Road are trying to flip other Southern states that have traditionally voted Republican, in order to remove this typically reliable voting bloc.
So if all of the parents in North Carolina want to know why their children are not in the classroom, this could be one reason.
JOHN WOODARD
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: Bryan Profitt is a member of Liberation Road and the group’s members do consider themselves “revolutionary socialists,” according to the group’s website. Liberation Road, however, says it’s not a front for the communist Chinese government. Instead of looking elsewhere in the world for models of socialism, the group claims to be “about building a socialism indigenous to this country.”