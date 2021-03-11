A letter in your March 9th edition shows us to what extent Donald Trump has brainwashed his worshippers. The letter-writer still believes that President Joe Biden, who took office Jan. 20, nefariously “stole” the Nov. 3 election. This is more sad than anything else.
I can’t imagine having my mind stolen from me by someone like Donald Trump. Give your mind and soul to God, but to Trump? Maybe this is an error on the writer’s part. And this is the insanity these lost souls want to welcome back in 2024?
Did the Trump-instigated Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and Congress, one that caused the deaths of five people, not occur simply because Trump peevishly lost the election he and his boot-lickers claim that he won? “Destroy the U.S. that refuses to accept me as its Supreme Leader for four more years,” Trump told his followers.
Josef Stalin of the Soviet Union destroyed millions of his enemies. Donald J. Trump and his brainwashed lackeys want to destroy the most sacred thing in the universe: the truth. We must never allow this to happen.
JERRY GILL
Hertford