It’ll be interesting to see what the new gun-control bill will do, if anything, to stop gun crimes. One thing I noticed right off is that it does nothing to stop gang gun violence in the big cities.
Well you say, we’re going to do enhanced background checks on gang juvies in Chicago and New York City. Yeah, right.
Since when do gang members purchase legal firearms? The straw purchase penalties won’t affect gang members either. What kind of mental health records do they have?
Mass shootings only account for 1% of all gun crimes. The rest are perpetrated by criminals, most of whom are not prosecuted by district attorneys funded by George Soros.
The enhanced school security measure won’t likely help unless armed guards, key cards and coded locks are added. All those are null and void if some witless staffer props a door open.
The law also does nothing to prevent law enforcement from idly standing around while a gun-crazed maniac blows kids and teachers away one by one.
Enhanced or not, background checks do nothing to stop criminal acquisition of stolen guns on the street. These weren’t addressed in the law because our esteemed Congress and Senate don’t want to be seen as racists.
To prove that point, the most successful gun crime-control program in our history “stop and frisk,” which took thousands of illegal guns off the street and stopped many, many gun crimes, was discontinued because it was framed as racist.
Until crimes are prosecuted, no gun-control bill will accomplish very much in the way of prevention. Congress and the Senate already know all that. Keep that in mind come November.