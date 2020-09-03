As a resident of Camden County, I was really struck by a statement I read in The Daily Advance recently by a candidate for county commissioner on the county’s fall ballot. The candidate questioned the need for a new library in Camden, suggesting that we could resume going to the library in Pasquotank County. The candidate provided no consideration for the library’s current employees and what their fate would be if we followed this plan.
Camden County waited many years before we finally were able to enjoy the privilege of having our own library. I am a regular user of the library’s services, both now and before the COVID-19 pandemic started. The question I would ask the candidate is: How much do you use or witness the advantages that the library offers our citizens?
Please let me share with you the excellent opportunities our library offers. Please note these statistics are from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, since this year’s numbers have been skewed since the library’s closure in March. In this fiscal year alone, there were more than 23,000 visits to the library, with 4,500 of them including computer use.
Printing, copying, scanning and faxing services as well as free public WiFi are also helpful for many county residents who do not have high-speed internet access.
The library offers programming for children up through high school age, with 2,900 participating during the year, plus another 190 participating in the annual summer reading program. The library’s children’s room is used for many different services and provides a space for families to learn and play.
The library also hosts an Adult Book Club, of which I am a member, that has met monthly for six years, as well as author events and special speakers.
Camden County residents have access to the 19,000 items currently in the library’s physical collection, as well as the collections of the other libraries in the East Albemarle Regional Library system. The library also provides a number of online resources that have become even more important during the pandemic.
I support the need for a new library building as well as the need for a new high school. Yes, it is going to raise our taxes, and that is definitely a concern for all residents. But there comes a time when we have to face the facts: these are two priorities we can’t ignore.
Are our county commissioners, whether current or new, and Camden residents not going to take a stand to offer our citizens the best possible resources needed for our county?
PENNY LEARY SMITH
Camden