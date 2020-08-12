Mary Trump’s book is not as much anti-Trump as MSNBC made it sound. It may even be pro-Trump. It’s possible even that Trump paid her to write it — to get more attention.
Mary Trump starts with a quote from Victor Hugo, who was, in my opinion, a very dangerous man. Voltaire was dangerous. Shakespeare was dangerous. Gandhi was dangerous. A five-year-old playing with a detonator for a nuclear bomb would be more dangerous than Trump is. The child is dangerous because of the situation he occupies. That’s true of Trump, also.
Victor Hugo once said, “If the soul is left in darkness, sins will be committed. The guilty one is not the one who commits the sin, but the one who causes the darkness.”
This implies that Trump is the victim he claims to be. The guilty one is Trump’s father, and other ancestors.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City
We all need police — even those who want to defund it
Bravo to Sean Lavin for his excellent column on how law enforcement are being treated today. In his column he also calls out Joe Biden for his dangerous views and states a very real fact: when those who protect us are threatened, so are we.
We have already seen the police get pelted with eggs and have bottles thrown at them and even worse — being shot at. Add to this the push to defund the police.
In June, the city council in Minneapolis, Minnesota, voted to dismantle its city’s police department. Even the ice cream maker Ben and Jerry’s is on this bandwagon! I wonder who Ben and Jerry’s will call when someone tries to break into one of their warehouses when there is no police!
We need the police. It is just that plain and simple. I back the blue and I am not alone.
RAY CLARKE SR.
Elizabeth City