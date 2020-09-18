You will likely not read it in this newspaper but every 2020 ballot will have the choice to vote for a woman for president: Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian Party’s candidate for president. You can read more about her at https://jo2.com/.
I urge your readers to research online all who are running and vote for someone this year.
If you are not wholeheartedly for either Donald Trump or Joe Biden and your vote is against the party you fear the most, you are enabling and condoning a system that delivers the same “Catch 22” every election.
Looking back at 2020 ask yourself how well the two-party duopoly is working. This year has shown us how big government can deliver trillion dollar deficits, severely restrict our basic freedoms and condone riots in the streets instead of enforcing the rule of law.
Do you expect that whoever wins in November will suddenly become an agent for smaller government and a return to normalcy, or will instead declare his victory to be a mandate for greater centralized power and control over your life?
The old parties will never cede power unless they are forced to by the people — i.e. when the numbers of votes for third-party candidates become so large that the political implications cannot be ignored.
Democrats and Republicans don’t agree very often, but both parties (and the media) concur that you should have only two choices for president. Do you agree?
JOHN SAMS
Edenton