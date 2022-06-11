Ignorance, just pure ignorance, is what we have driving these pro-abortion protests and now, murder threats to our Supreme Court justices.
Let me explain.
There is nothing in our Constitution about abortion. And there is nothing in our Constitution about the death penalty. The Tenth Amendment basically gives these decisions to the states. If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, all state legislatures will decide what abortion laws will be put forward in their state.
The members of these state legislatures are elected by the people of each state. Your voice in your own state can be heard loud and clear when you elect the members of your state legislature.
As deeply divided as we are in our country, giving this issue to the states can provide us with a perfect path for diversity with peace.
We can have strict abortion laws in one state and lenient laws in another. And if the laws in your state don’t suit you, you can vote for new legislators when elections are held.
My goodness, your voice is much more powerful in your state than in Washington.
It seems to me the bottom line here is for our schools to do a better job teaching the meaning of our Constitution and for the general public to understand that we, the United States of America, are a republic.