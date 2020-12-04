This letter is in response to the letter to the editor printed in your Nov. 27 edition about the horrendous service from the Elizabeth City Post Office. I am in total agreement with the writer.
I don’t know where Hickory Acres is located, but we in the Mount Hermon area have experienced far too many days without mail service, sometimes even two days at a time. This has to stop!
On more than one occasion, I have not received my copy of The Daily Advance. As far as I am concerned, not delivering all of the mail that is properly addressed, or purposely delivering it to a different person, should be a criminal offense.
I have visited the Elizabeth City Post Office to lodge my complaint when I didn’t receive my mail for two consecutive days. I had to wait in line for at least 20 minutes with three or four other people who also were waiting for the person in charge. In listening to what the others were saying as we talked, my blood began to boil. I heard of a bill being delivered to a wrong address, and then being returned and re-delivered to the same wrong address twice more. I’m certain that the delay caused that person to pay a late penalty.
I have started keeping a record of the days when we did not receive mail delivery. Just in the last two weeks, we received no mail on Nov. 17, on Nov. 20-21 and on Nov. 25. And on Nov. 20 and 26, I did not receive my newspaper!
During October, we received no mail on seven days, including Oct. 8-10, Oct. 14 and Oct. 16. That didn’t include the Columbus Day holiday on Oct. 12.
In speaking with the supervisor, I told him I planned to contact my U.S. senators and U.S. representative and if it kept happening, I would also report this to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. His response was that they had no one to deliver on those days. I got no real response from the postal inspector, and I really shouldn’t have expected one, since he works out of the Elizabeth City office.
There is a serious problem at this post office when people are not receiving their mail on a regular basis, mail is being misdirected constantly, and rural mail deliverers are leaving their route early even though they’re not finished — and it’s not just the virus that’s to blame.
It is about time that someone begins a serious investigation of what is going on at the Elizabeth City Post Office. Also, maybe the general public needs to know what is going on, and begin to make noise about the problem — not just us who are not afraid to speak out.
ROBERT D. GREEN
Elizabeth City