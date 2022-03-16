I’ve waited two weeks after Joe Biden’s State of The Union address in hopes that just one Biden supporter would write in and extol the virtues of his inspiring and wonderful speech and the great job he is doing, but of course no one has. They know they can’t and if they did, they would just be making a fool of themselves.
Remember in the "Lion King" movie when Scar cheated to win the title as king? And the pride land was overrun with the hyenas? And all the lions lost everything they had built and maintained? Look and sound familiar? Welcome to Biden’s America.
Remember when we were energy independent under Trump and we had no wars? If we put Trump in the White House today, gas would be under $3 in a month. Tell me again who Putin’s puppet is?
The fact is simple. Joe Biden has failed. His radical liberal policies are devastating Americans who are struggling to pay bills, put food on their table and gas in their vehicles.
Biden’s State of The Union was an international embarrassment. Imagine the world’s leaders watching that and hearing him call the Ukrainian people, “Iranians,” while Nancy Pelosi rubbed her knuckles together. Very creepy indeed.
I can highlight what his speech should have been about: 40-year high inflation; a disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal; a historic border crisis; a war on American energy; surging violent crime across the country; a failed COVID-19 response; hypocritical mask wearing and mandates; firing doctors, nurses, soldiers and first responders for not being injected against their will; and putting parents and students last. That’s the real summation.
I’m now suddenly all in favor of reparations. If you voted for Biden-Harris, you owe me gas and food money. In my last letter I stated that Biden’s greatest accomplishment thus far was showing the world what a great president Trump was. I was wrong. He’s now shown the world what a great president Jimmy Carter was in comparison.