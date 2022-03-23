Some in the media continue to be amused by connecting Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin. But the current war in the Ukraine started in 2014 when Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was impeached and fled to Russia.
He became very unpopular when he chose a Russian investment and aid package over one offered by the European Union. His decision led to months of protests and riots which were called the Euromaidan. Then the Revolution of Dignity ousted Yanukovych and put Ukraine on a path closer to Europe.
Putin was not happy about all of this. He didn’t want such a large country bordering his to be aligned with Europe and possibly NATO.
This led to a string of events in 2014. First, there was the Russian invasion of the Crimea and Moscow’s support of Russian separatists who led an uprising in eastern Ukraine.
Next, the Obama administration failed to support Ukraine with weapons. And finally Hunter Biden got a high paying job with Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company.
When Trump became president, he started to supply Ukraine with lethal equipment like Javelin anti-tank missiles and sniper rifles. Trump also spurred NATO countries to beef up their spending on defense and to stop depending solely on America to support them.
For eight years, the West should have anticipated more Russian aggression. But the bottom line is there was no escalation or widespread destruction during Trump’s administration.
Peace doesn’t come from hope, idleness or weakness. Peace comes from strength. It comes from preparedness. It comes from a strategy.