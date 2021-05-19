I am responding to Mr. Trevor Henderson’s letter in your May 15-17 edition that called out another letter-writer as having a “racial bias.”
Mr. Henderson mentions the factual evidence to justify his criticism of the writer for providing what he called unsolicited advice. But there was no factual content for Mr. Henderson to call out someone as being racially biased.
Mr. Henderson must have superior judgment abilities to make these assertions. As far as I see that is just his opinion, which is what letters do here.
“Do not judge and you will not be judged. Who are you to judge your neighbor?”
BALDIN RENNER
Elizabeth City