Remember when U.S. Sens. Tom Daschle and John Edwards proclaimed judgment over America after 9/11? It’s clear from the Biblical text in Isaiah 9:10 they spoke of that which they didn’t have a clue. You know the story: Daschle and Edwards recited how “the bricks have fallen down, but we will rebuild with hewn stones; the sycamores are cut down, but we will replace them with cedars.”
From God’s viewpoint, no one then or now realized the quote in BC 740 was a declaration of total rebellion against him and that he had to take corrective action. Even then, no one realized they were being chastised for their sins, and little did they know they were acknowledging the curse that God said was coming upon a sinful people who refused repentance. Along with everyone else, I didn’t see the significance at first but it stirred my curiosity. So, like Farmers’ Insurance spokesman J.K. Simmons says, “I’ve seen a thing or two” — things that’ll make your head explode.
But if explosive matters are your forte then you would have loved Tucker Carlson’s interview of Britt Hume on Fox recently. Hume was busy defending Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s comments about it being “entirely reasonable” that elderly Americans could be fine with dying amid the coronavirus outbreak to save the U.S. economy. Hume agreed that older Americans might find it an admirable thing to sacrifice their lives to save the economy from total collapse.
Patrick, Carlson and Hume can step straight to the infernal regions with their ignorance but this “older” citizen is not sacrificing his life for anybody. It’s not only the virus but now the press elitists we have to deal with.
I don’t know what’s in the water and air in Texas, but if Patrick said he’s all in with getting the virus to save the economy then I’m all in with it too — if it will save America. But remember Jephthah. God’s in charge and you don’t need to help him or make rash promises that you’ll live to regret.
Calvin Lacy
Hertford