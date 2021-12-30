Only genetically pure Anglo-Saxons are capable of appreciating the concept of personal liberty. We need to find some and invest absolute political authority in them.
Unfortunately, the closest thing to a genetic Anglo Saxon in the modern world would be someone from southern Denmark, and my concern is that Danes would promptly hand over the reins to Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
The modern English are equally unhelpful, being genetically more Welsh than anything else. Too tempermental.
Maybe the most sensible thing to do is to simply refrain from toppling our current political system and work on creating a nonpolitical culture which encourages best effort for its own sake, because only that principle is true personal freedom to be found.
But sadly, I don’t think that those who aren’t genetically Scottish can even understand it.
DAVID ROBERTSON
Elizabeth City
Dems must be overjoyed with what Biden’s given us
2021 is almost over. Those who voted for Joe Biden must be happy that a socialist Democrat is running their ideal administration.
It shut down the Keystone pipeline, causing many to lose their jobs in the name of environmental salvation. It gave millions of immigrants freedom to overwhelm the southern border and gain access to our country. It caused out-of-control inflation. It was responsible for abandoning allies and military weaponry to our enemies. Its socialism redistributed wealth to unproductive millions who were unwilling to get jobs, deciding instead to take government handouts paid for by hard-working citizens.
The Democrats must be rejoicing the first year of the president elected to head the government!
FRANK ROBERTS
Hertford
Hoping for a less violent year in our city in 2022
I was very saddened to learn of even more violence in the same general area of our city on Christmas Eve. You would think that folks could conduct themselves more appropriately — especially on Christmas Eve.
The city will find that many of us are leaving this area due to the nonsense. I do not leave my house after dark any longer because you never know when and where the violence will occur.
If you see something, say something. Put emergency numbers in your contacts.
Everyone, please stay safe out there. Best wishes for a happier new year come 2022.
KELSEY FULGHAM
Elizabeth City