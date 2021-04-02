In a recent article titled “Farming affected more by weather, economy, than COVID-19,” you paint a picture that farming has been exempt from every challenge that COVID-19 has placed on other industries. Instead, the article says, weather and the economy are the only ones to blame.
These statements are simply false. First off, the economic struggles that farmers face are largely byproducts of the pandemic.
Secondly, the article focuses only on crop-row farming that requires few people and the work of machines; however, it uses “farming” and “crop-row farming” interchangeably. In essence this erases the narrative of all food production workers in the fields, in greenhouses, and in slaughterhouses who have experienced disproportionate amounts of COVID-19 and often face barriers to vaccines and testing.
Many farmworkers also do not have the privilege of being given face masks and sanitizer the way that these farmers do.
Although your article may be accurate to the region and farms that were specifically mentioned, saying that farms have faced no adverse impacts from COVID-19 is inaccurate overall.
ELIZABETH BAMBURY
Durham
Not wanting to grow up nothing to be Proud of
We often hear and say, “Boys will be boys.” I think I have never heard “Girls will be girls.” Have you? Does such an expression exist? If not, why not? The closest I have thought of is “Girls just want to have fun.”
“Proud Boys” suggests that members of this group are guilty of one of the seven deadly sins and that they want to remain boys rather than assume adult responsibilities. They want to remain Peter Pans boys, who refuse to grow up. They assume that their “sins” will be forgiven because so many people believe that “Boys will be boys.”
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City