Only the most delusional person would even try to say that President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal was anything but a colossal failure.
Even most liberal news networks haven’t defended this. Even many on the left are calling this one of the worst foreign policy failures in U.S. history. Of course, there will always be a few sycophants who will try to spin this, but even most liberals know better.
This incoherent disgrace of a president took more than seven hours to address the attack on U.S. soldiers and when done, he said he was given a list of people he was instructed to call on. Who is the “they” he keeps referring to when told what to do? This isn’t leadership. It’s pathetic.
Biden said if you wanted to take on the government, you would need F-15s and nukes. Well, that was a lie. All it took was some AK-47s and a goat. Biden and his incompetent administration gave the Taliban lists of American citizens and Afghan allies trying to get to the airport while also giving them an entire country complete with state-of-the-art military.
If this alone isn’t treasonous, I don’t know what is. Then we find out from family members of the deceased soldiers that Biden looked at his watch not just once, but every time a casket came off the plane. I guess he realized it was early in the day and he was due for a nap.
To Biden and the Democrats, criminals and thugs get gold caskets, U.S. flags, and kneeling. What did our dead 13 soldiers get? A look at his watch. I know mean tweets offend so many liberals, but dead Marines offend me and many others much more.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck