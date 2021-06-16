In his song, “The Gambler,” Kenny Rogers declares that “Every hand’s a winner and every hand’s a loser.”
I’m not a card player but I suppose that this contains a good bit of truth, but I think we should avoid thinking that this means that all hands are equal. The best player with what most players would consider an average hand would usually defeat an average player with an average hand.
We could say that all basketballs are roughly equal, but a basketball in Michael Jordan’s hand is very different from one in my hand. In his hand, the ball is a key to a magical, almost divine world.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City