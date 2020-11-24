Reading Doug Gardner’s recent column, “What did I see at the polls? Democracy,” the first thing I thought about was the rose-colored glasses country singer John Conlee discarded when he discovered how they had skewed his vision. After Conlee did that, he regained his right mind and everything returned to normal.
What others saw at the polls was Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. set up to become president by means of ballot stuffing and lying about his past. Proof of Biden’s criminality is available on YouTube, where he can be seen bragging about how he forced the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating criminal activity of Biden’s son, Hunter.
If we start to see cessation of riots, anarchy and lawlessness, it’ll prove my point that Biden and the national Democratic Party, in collusion with the media, planned these things to get the Democrats back in power. Trashing President Donald Trump was central to the plan.
Biden and his entire family should be behind bars, along with the entire top leadership of the Democratic Party and the alphabet soup security apparatus. But it’ll never happen now that Trump is on the way out.
The old saying still stands: “The good that I do dies with my bones but the uglies I do live on and on.”
CALVIN LACY
Hertford
Editor’s note: There is no evidence any ballots were stuffed to win former Vice President Joe Biden the 2020 presidential election. The author’s assertions about Biden’s involvement in getting a Ukrainian prosecutor fired also need clearing up. According to multiple fact-checking sites, including FactCheck.org., Joe Biden did travel to Ukraine as U.S. vice president in December 2015 and warn the country’s then-president, Petro Poroshenko, that the U.S. would withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees until its then-prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, was removed. Shokin was widely seen by the U.S. and the international community as corrupt. President Trump and his allies have baselessly accused Biden of seeking Shokin’s removal because they say he was investigating Biden’s son Hunter, who sat on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company. But the opposite is actually true. The international community, including the U.S., wanted Shokin fired because he was not investigating corruption in Ukraine. There also is no evidence that Shokin was investigating Hunter Biden. In February 2016, after the International Monetary Fund also threatened to withhold $40 billion unless Ukraine undertook substantial efforts to fight corruption, Poroshenko, the nation’s president, asked for Shokin, the prosecutor’s resignation.