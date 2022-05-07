As I read the recent headline in The Daily Advance, ”TDA cuts county’s request for tourism funds for Juneteenth,” I was amazed that the Tourism Development Authority would reject a request from Pasquotank County to use $5,000 of the county’s occupancy tax revenue to support the upcoming Juneteenth Celebration, approving only $3,200 of the request. What was even more amazing is that that same board voted to accept the county’s request of $5,000 for the N.C. Potato Festival.
What is even more revealing, the TDA recently paid a firm in Texas $30,000 to engage the community through interviews and small groups to address the issue of diversity, equity and inclusion. I participated in two of those forums and advised the group that the perception of many in the African-American community is that the Potato Festival is for whites and Juneteenth is for African Americans.
I raised that issue at both forums because I thought it was a myth. However, in some instances, perception becomes reality.
Moreover, in my opinion, I believe that the Potato Festival is more economically driven for local businesses and vendors from other parts of the state while the Juneteenth Festival is a combination of education, culture and business. In fact, Juneteenth is not just for African Americans; it is open to all members of the community and they are encouraged to participate.
In addition, the Potato Festival is a well-established event that is well-attended every year. On the other hand, the Juneteenth Festival is not all economically driven. It actually needs additional funds both to meet the Tourism Development Authority’s mission and help dispel — if we’re serious about addressing diversity, equality and inclusion — the perception by many in our community that one event is for whites and the other for African Americans.
Incidentally, the theme of the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration is “We are Family: A Community Reunion.” It is not too late to correct this gross inequity.