Linwood Gallop, a candidate for Pasquotank commissioner, has lodged a complaint with the Pasquotank Board of Elections, attempting to prevent Jeannie Young and Michael Brooks from running this spring for city mayor and Third Ward councilman, respectively.
Gallop is quoted as saying that both Young and Brooks “denied due process in the hiring procedures of two qualified black women” who applied for the city manager position.
As is appropriate with many personnel issues, the city manager hiring discussions were held behind closed doors. Mr. Gallop was not in attendance at any of those meetings. So, how can he know “due process” was denied? Has someone violated City Council’s closed session code of silence and leaked confidential information? Who is the source for his allegations? The Pasquotank Board of Elections hearing on 17 March should answer all those questions.
Mr. Gallop also insists that “the whole city knows they (his allegations) are true.” That statement is decidedly dishonest.
It is in the city’s best interest that both Ms. Young and Mr. Brooks be allowed to run for office. Let our citizens decide who will represent them for the next two years. Anything short of that is to deny all our voters their “due process.”
BILL HIEMER
Elizabeth City
Renters pay taxes, some reassessments higher
I’m writing in reference to a recent letter from one of your contributors who said in the March 4 edition that “a large part of Elizabeth City residents don’t even pay taxes.”
This seems to be a common misconception in this area. If people think renters don’t pay taxes, they should have a chat with landlords. Trust me: property taxes are calculated according to the rent charged.
As for the new establishments that gave the writer so much pleasure, many of them received “grants” from the city. Where does the writer think the city gets the funds for these grants? Taxes.
As for bemoaning that his home was reassessed at an increase of $36,000, maybe he should consider that he got a really good buy on his home. He should be happy with his increase — my reassessment was more than twice his amount.
SUSAN HAINES
Elizabeth City
Only God knows why world let Putin invade Ukraine
The world knew many months ago that Vladimir Putin — not the Russian people — would invade the Ukraine. Putin invaded it as he promised.
Why? How? Because he knew the world would scold him but do nothing else. And so the Ukraine is now being obliterated.
Sad? It’s beyond sad, It’s satanic on every level. Why did the world, and America, let this happen? Why did Auschwitz happen? and Wounded Knee? And My Lai? And January 6? Perhaps only God knows definitively.
JERRY GILL
Lawrenceville. Georgia