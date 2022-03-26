I would like to keep the issue of the Providence Road Bridge’s replacement in the forefront. Here it is spring 2022 and I do not detect any momentum on replacement or even continued repair on the bridge.
This bridge is critical as residents, emergency medical services, the fire department, school buses, gas trucks, city sanitation trucks all must use it for both ingress and egress to the Oxford Heights neighborhood.
I’m expressing my concern on behalf of many residents.
KELSY FULGHAM
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: Construction of the new Providence Road Bridge into the Oxford Heights subdivision was expected to start sometime in February and take 120 days to complete, city officials said late last year. However, an in-water construction moratorium during the spring spawning season for fish found in the creek the bridge crosses will pause construction. The contract calls for the bridge to be completed this September.
Biden NATO speech shows he’s out of touch
It is official: Anyone who believes that Biden is running the country, here’s a news flash — he’s not.
Not only is he a complete fool, but his handlers are insane leftists. If you don’t believe me listen to his speech in Europe this week. He is perpetuating the lies that CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, and The Washington Post have been pushing for six years.
No one is completely sure why these news organizations have gone off the deep end, but it doesn’t matter.
Look online and listen to his speech, don’t look to these news organizations for the truth.
I am personally upset because I was born in a Democratic Party family and they have personally abandoned all of us.