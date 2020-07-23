The mayor and some of the city councilors in Elizabeth City are seeking to raise their salaries. What is the criteria used to determine the decision?
One may say it is the number of council meetings one attends. Another may say it’s not the number but the quality of those meetings.
I’m not arguing for or against the raises because I don’t know how to judge it.
However, in the troubled times we are experiencing, I don’t think I would be asking for a raise. Justified or not, not right now. No, not me.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: Before this letter was received, Elizabeth City City Council and the mayor agreed to raise their salaries in the fiscal year that started July 1 by $250 a month.