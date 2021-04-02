We often hear and say, “Boys will be boys.” I think I have never heard “Girls will be girls.” Have you? Does such an expression exist? If not, why not? The closest I have thought of is “Girls just want to have fun.”
“Proud Boys” suggests that members of this group are guilty of one of the seven deadly sins and that they want to remain boys rather than assume adult responsibilities. They want to remain Peter Pans boys, who refuse to grow up. They assume that their “sins” will be forgiven because so many people believe that “Boys will be boys.”
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City