I never met City Manager Rich Olson, although I was in his presence a couple of times.
It wasn't long ago that he was one of the finalists for the city manager's job in Grand Island, Nebraska, a city my wife and I know well because we lived many years in Lincoln, Neb.
Olson stayed with us in Elizabeth City much longer than I ever expected.
I've heard it said he wasn't exactly the easiest person to get along with — something to do with his "bedside manner."
When our son broke his arm in the 9th grade it was a touch-and-go time for us all. It was a serious break that, if all else failed, would require his arm to be amputated. It was the doctor's manner in telling us this so matter-of-factly that upset us to the point my wife said, "I want another doctor!"
Although I agreed with her, this physician was the best orthopedic doctor and I wanted the best for my son. Our son is 58 now and still has his arm and it continues working well.
I see a similarity between that doctor, former City Manager Rich Olson and even President Donald Trump. If you want to get things done, get the best!
I wish Mr. Olson the best in Argyle, Texas, hopefully with a less contentious city council to work with. One thing's for sure: he will have his family there and that counts for a lot.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City
Editor's note: Former City Manager Rich Olson left Elizabeth City Aug. 22 for the town administrator's job in Argyle, Texas.