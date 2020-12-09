One of your regular contributors recently wrote quite a thought-provoking letter, to say the least!
How could the worst presidential candidate in American history possibly defeat the greatest president, the sole creator of the greatest economy in the history of the world, in American history even? It has to be that Joe Biden and the Democrats rigged every voting machine and mail-in ballot in the United States on Nov. 3rd, with the help of all of the crooked media in America, of course. Quite a feat, I believe.
But it should be easy for Democrats who created the mighty hoax of COVID-19 simply to hurt our greatest president, maybe just out of sheer jealousy. I mean, this Democratic Party is well-known to be beneath contempt!
I think the Supreme Court should dissolve the Democratic Party and overturn the Nov. 3 election and establish Donald Trump as our president and supreme ruler for life, Vladimir Putin-like.
This would surely make America great again!
JERRY GILL
Hertford
Now we know why Biden didn’t campaign
Don’t miss many, but did on this one. Why was Joe Biden kept in the basement of his Delaware home rather than out campaigning from sea to shining sea, across our nation where we humble servants exist?
Because the fix was in, and his henchmen did not want him out there flubbing off at the mouth, which he has done so many times history has already documented him as being the “ace of aces” on it.
Biden spilled the beans as President Donald Trump predicted months before when he went public and said, “We have put together, I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization, in the history of American politics.”
Where was the lame-stream media on that one? Shame on you for your contribution to those who are anti-America and hell-bent on destroying our nation. Donald Trump is not a mealy mouth politician, but an accomplished businessman. He has done almost all we elected him to do thus far.
Our nation is too important to leave it to be governed — without management ability or sense — by deep-state professional politicians who have never done anything worthwhile in their private lives but live off us citizens and taxpayers. They are criminals by choice.
FRANK HABIT
Raleigh
Editor’s note: As we noted before, numerous media organizations did ask the Biden campaign about the quote the author references. The Biden campaign told news outlets the Democratic presidential candidate misspoke — that he intended to say his campaign had put together an election protection program to fight against voter suppression efforts.