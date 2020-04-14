Our nurses are doing amazing work under these extraordinary circumstances. They deserve medals. And the 90 percent of them who are female deserve equal justice under our nation’s highest law, the U.S. Constitution.
Maybe while we’re all sheltering we can have some good conversations about simple fairness. About men and women getting the same pay for doing the same work. About pregnancy discrimination in the workplace. About domestic violence and legal protections that fall short of where they should be. About the obvious fact that we are all human beings and as such, deserve to be treated equally under the law.
North Carolina could ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in a heartbeat. All it would take is a vote. We can do that — for nurses, teachers, homemakers, moms and grandmas and daughters. Equal protection for women and men, under law, is more than 240 years past due.
JUDY LOTAS
Duck